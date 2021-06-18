News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
NHS 111 team raises more than £3k for EACH



Sophie Barnett

Published: 5:50 PM June 18, 2021   
The NHS 111 team in Ipswich has raised more than £3,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Rachel Dally, Suffolk and East Essex Corporate Fundraising Assistant for EACH (left), with Lucy Thomas (centre) and Jade Goodwin (right) from IC24’s Ipswich NHS 111 contact centre. - Credit: IC24

The team handling 111 calls in Ipswich have raised more than £3,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Colleagues from Integrated Care 24’s NHS 111 contact centre chose EACH as its annual charity due to it’s much-needed support for families going through unthinkable and difficult times in the last year. 

Though the NHS 111 service and EACH's offering cannot be compared, they both have a vested interest in providing a lifeline to those in need during difficult times.

The NHS 111 team ran various internal fundraising campaigns last year, such as a weekly tuck shop, Christmas fancy dress competitions and various raffles.

Due to the pandemic, this was the first chance to officially make the donation to the team at EACH.

Rachel Dally, corporate fundraising assistant at EACH, said: “IC24 have worked incredibly hard to support EACH during a particularly difficult season, even when they’ve experienced an influx of NHS 111 calls.

"We are really grateful to staff at IC24 for their continued efforts and for raising funds that could go towards funding a clinical nurse specialist for one month.”













