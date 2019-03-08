Man who killed friend 'showed no signs of increased risk to public' - report

Jason Miller, who stabbed Russell Capon to death Archant

An investigation by health chiefs into the care of an Ipswich man who stabbed his friend to death has concluded there were no signs to suggest he posed an increased risk to the public.

Russell Capon, who was stabbed to death Russell Capon, who was stabbed to death

Jason Miller was sentenced to a Section 37 hospital order in 2014 after pleading guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility in relation to the death of 37-year-old Russell Capon in 2013.

Miller had a history of drug abuse and psychiatric illness and at the time of Mr Capon's death was in the care of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation trust (NWFT), being seen monthly by a psychiatrist under the care of the substance misuse service Crime Reduction Initiative and his GP.

An independent investigation into the tragedy commissioned by NHS England concluded there was a lack of joint working with the agencies involved with Miller's care at the time of the incident.

However the investigation did not consider the death was predictable by any services Miller was involved with, and did not consider it could have been prevented.

What the report recommends

It made six recommendations where the NHS could learn lessons from the case:

- Joint information sharing agreements should be launched with Suffolk Constabulary

- Implementation of action plans in multi-agency investigations should be overseen

- Existing multi-agency investigations Dual Diagnosis guidance should be audited

- NSFT's improvement programme should be evidenced

- A joint working protocol should be agreed

- An assurance audit of implementation of the action plan should be undertaken

Dr Lynne Wigens, chief nurse at NHS England and NHS Improvement - East of England, said: "We would like to offer our sincere sympathies to the people who have been affected by this tragic incident.

"When these events occur, we work closely with the relevant organisations to ensure that lessons are learned and any necessary improvements are put in place to ensure patient and public safety."

Mr Capon, of Ramsgate Drive, Ipswich, died in June 2013 after he and his partner went round to Miller's flat in Saturn Road, Ipswich, to spend the evening.

In the early hours of the following day Miller attacked them with a kitchen knife. Mr Capon suffered multiple stab wounds and died in Ipswich Hospital. His partner survived but suffered a stab wound to her leg.

Jason Miller's background

Jason Miller was a former heroin addict who had a troubled childhood.

Born and raised in Ipswich he began getting into trouble at school from the age of 8 and by the time he was 11 he had received six police cautions.

He was regularly suspended from school for abusive behaviour and swearing at teachers.

He left school without any qualifications and although he had some odd jobs was mostly unemployed.

In 1991 at the age of 16 he received a prison sentence for stabbing a friend who he claimed he had mistaken for a burglar. He received a sentence of nine months of which he served four.

His first use of heroin occurred in 2001 and he had been treated by mental health services since 2005.

In 2006 following two incidents of threatening neighbours, once breaking down their door with a spade, he was diagnosed as being in the early stages of paranoid schizophrenia was prescribed medication.

In 2008 he was admitted to a mental health inpatient ward at St Clement's Hospital after taking an overdose.

There was no discussion with other services when it was decided to change his mental health support in 2012 and there was a lack of detailed assessment of Miller's risk of harm to himself and others.

However the report found that at the time of Mr Capon's death there was nothing to indicate a violent act against someone was likely.

Although he had a history of violence to others, it was historical and there was no recent evidence of any escalation in risk or new factors to increase that risk.