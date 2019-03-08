Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Doctors and nurses swap stethoscopes for running shoes

PUBLISHED: 14:15 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 31 March 2019

The Ipswich parkrun 'NHS takeover' Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Ipswich parkrun 'NHS takeover' Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

NHS staff from across east Suffolk ‘took over’ Ipswich’s parkrun in Christchurch Park this weekend – hot on the heels of a scheme which sees GPs prescribe 5k runs over drugs.

Hundreds of people took on the Christchurch Park challenge on Saturday Picture: RACHEL EDGEHundreds of people took on the Christchurch Park challenge on Saturday Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Runners may have spotted staff from their local GP surgery blowing the whistle, marshalling or throwing themselves into the 5k run themselves.

By cheering runners on and improving their own fitness, they wanted to encourage even more people to take on the challenge.

NHS staff took part in the parkrun and acted as marshalls Picture: RACHEL EDGENHS staff took part in the parkrun and acted as marshalls Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The aim of the ‘takeover’ event, bosses said, was to show how parkrun can help to boost fitness, make new friends, cope with health problems and socialise with others in an outdoor environment.

It comes as 13 GP surgeries across Suffolk have signed up to be ‘parkrun practices’.

Doctors and nurses swapped their stethoscopes for running boots at Ipswich parkrun Picture: RACHEL EDGEDoctors and nurses swapped their stethoscopes for running boots at Ipswich parkrun Picture: RACHEL EDGE

This means doctors may prescribe their patients exercise – in the form of a parkrun – over medicine, where appropriate.

“We have now been a parkrun practice for the last three months,” said Sandra Price, of the Barrack Lane Medical Centre in Ipswich.

It was part of an initiative which sees GPs prescribe parkruns over drugs Picture: RACHEL EDGEIt was part of an initiative which sees GPs prescribe parkruns over drugs Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“The parkrun is ideal for patients who would benefit from increasing their activity or by having the opportunity to socialise and be part of a friendly community.

“The aim of the linkup is to encourage active lifestyles to both patients and staff.”

MORE: First ever ‘parkrun practice’ opens in Suffolk

Ipswich parkrun director Graham Rodgers said he is proud to be part of the link-up.

“We had a fabulous morning with 12 of the volunteering roles (run director, timekeeping, scanning and marshalling) filled by NHS staff,” he added.

“Many of the 459 runners and walkers were also representing the NHS.

“The opportunity to encourage and promote the health and wellbeing of individuals, reducing the need for lifelong medication is something that Ipswich parkrun is passionate about.”

Adam Baker,Adam Baker, who plays a role in Suffolk’s bid to be England’s Most Active County, said the county council’s ambition is to see more practices sign up.

“We know that social prescribing to help the significant life-limiting effects of physical inactivity,” he added.

“Evidence suggests more of us would be more active if advised by a GP or nurse.”

To find out more about parkruns, and to sign up, visit this website.

Most Read

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’ knife, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Gun recovered as armed police arrest man in Ipswich

Armed police in the Ropewalk in Ipswich after a male was arrested Picture: Jared Easter

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Most Read

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’ knife, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Gun recovered as armed police arrest man in Ipswich

Armed police in the Ropewalk in Ipswich after a male was arrested Picture: Jared Easter

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Doctors and nurses swap stethoscopes for running shoes

The Ipswich parkrun 'NHS takeover' Picture: RACHEL EDGE

GoPed scooter rider caught out by High Court classification ruling

Scooters powered by a motor (combustion or electric) are considered mechanically propelled vehicles Picture: SAM ROBBINS

What bargains can I pick up today at the Kilo Sale?

Find out what you can get your hands on at the Preloved Kilo Ipswich event Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Unlucky Leiston undone by league leaders Kettering in stoppage time

Seb Dunbar of Leiston. Photo: JOHN HEALD

The Verdict: ‘Don’t worry about a thing, cause every little thing, is gonna be alright’… hopefully

Town manager Paul Lambert embraces Myles Kenlock after the final whistle. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists