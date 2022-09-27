Suffolk NHS workers given awards for 'outstanding bravery'

Two NHS workers who rescued a suicidal Ipswich man who set light to his flat have been awarded certificates of commendation for their “outstanding bravery”.

Kevin Sturgeon and Emma Barrell were each awarded £400 from the High Sheriff’s Fund by the High Sheriff of Suffolk, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, and certificates of commendation at a ceremony at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (September 26).

Earlier this year, 47-year-old Graham Goodchild admitted arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered at a property in Peppercorn Way, Ipswich, and during his sentencing hearing Recorder Sarah Przybylska said that without the quick thinking and courage of the two brave NHS workers, he might well have died.

Goodchild of Bradfield Avenue, Hadleigh, was given a 16 month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, with a mental health treatment requirement.

The court heard he’d been depressed and in financial difficulties when he set fire to his bed in his first-floor housing association property intending to commit suicide in March 2020 and had caused £23,000 of damage.

Recorder Przybylska said that instead of being overwhelmed by fumes as he had expected, he found himself surrounded by flames.

Fortunately, Emma Barrell and Kevin Sturgeon were driving past and saw Godchild at an upstairs window and stopped their car.

Miss Barrell found the front door unlocked and went in and saw smoke filling the upstairs hallway.

“At considerable risk to herself, she ran upstairs but was driven back by intense heat. Meanwhile, Mr Sturgeon had been given a ladder by a neighbour. He scaled the wall but found the bedroom window secured by child locks,” said the judge.

“He returned to the ground, found a hammer, climbed the ladder again and tried to use the hammer to break the locks. Eventually, he used brute force to tear the window from the frame.

“Miss Barrell had noticed an old mattress by the side of the house and brought it to the foot of the ladder in the hope that it would break your fall if you slipped."

The court heard that Goodchild had missed his footing as he climbed out of the window and fell, crashing into a shed and then the ground.

He suffered severe burns and significant back injuries and spent several months in hospital.