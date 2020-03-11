'Idiot' driver refused to give blood after crashing into tree and lamppost

The scene of the collision in London Road, Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Supplied by Suffolk Constabulary

An engineer who drove at an 'absolutely crazy speed' along a damp Ipswich road and crashed into a tree was 'six out of 10' on the drunk scale at the time.

Another motorist estimated Nicholas Taylor's black Vauxhall Astra to be travelling at 100mph along a 40mph stretch of London Road at about 5.10pm on Christmas Eve.

The witness watched Taylor's car, which was carrying a passenger, skid from side to side, mount a kerb and collide with a wall about 10 metres from a cyclist, before rebounding into the carriageway, mounting a verge and crashing into a tree.

A roadside intoxication test gave an indicative reading of 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg - but Taylor refused to consent to an evidential blood sample at hospital, where he was taken for treatment and separated from other patients due to his confrontational behaviour.

The 29-year-old, of Skylark Lane, Ipswich, later told police he had been about six out of 10 on the scale of drunkenness, but remembered nothing beyond returning home in a taxi from a work gathering in the town centre at 4.30pm that afternoon.

The fire safety engineer admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a blood sample and behaving in a threatening manner at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said Taylor's dangerous driving was aggravated by the indication he was under the influence.

Michael Allin, mitigating, said Taylor had a clean driving licence and no previous convictions.

He said Taylor acknowledged losing control while exceeding the limit, but disputed being capable of reaching reported speeds from a standing start at traffic lights 40m from the crash scene.

'He accepts he was a complete idiot and made a wrong decision to drive,' added Mr Allin, who explained Taylor was the primary carer for his unwell mother.

'He lives at home with his mum, who he helps perform general duties. He pays the rent, council tax and bills, which he won't be able to do in custody.'

Magistrates said Taylor was very close to going straight to jail.

He was handed a 20-week custodial sentence, suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for two years.

He was fined £300 for behaving in a threatening manner.