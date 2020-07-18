E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Inspirational Kesgrave head teacher to retire

PUBLISHED: 19:53 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:53 18 July 2020

Kesgrave High School head teacher Nigel Burgoyne is retiring after 20 years working at the school Picture: SU ANDERSON

Kesgrave High School head teacher Nigel Burgoyne is retiring after 20 years working at the school Picture: SU ANDERSON

Archant

Much-loved Kesgrave High School head teacher Nigel Burgoyne is to retire after 20 years of working ‘the best job in the world’.

Staff at the school said Mr Burgoyne was never afraid of having fun while working Picture: KESGRAVE HIGH SCHOOLStaff at the school said Mr Burgoyne was never afraid of having fun while working Picture: KESGRAVE HIGH SCHOOL

Mr Burgoyne, 61, came to Kesgrave as a deputy head in 2000 before being appointed head in 2007, where he has since become a part of the woodwork at the east Suffolk school.

During his 40-year teaching career, he has seen the transition from blackboard to computer and helped thousands of students secure their dream careers – from doctors to film directors.

But as the world continues to speed up, Mr Burgoyne said it is time he settles down after the school year ends Wednesday, July 22.

“The truth is, I’m past my sell-by date now,” he said. “It is time for the next adventure – I had originally planned to see the world starting with a trip to New Zealand before the virus, but I’m still smiling.

Mr Burgoyne joined the school as a deputy head in 2000 Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANMr Burgoyne joined the school as a deputy head in 2000 Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

“There are so many special things about Kesgrave – the community, our sports days, our unity and the brilliant trips we organise for students – I should have spent my last week surfing with them in Cornwall!

“We are a school which sticks to our principles, a school which believes in its pupils and wants to help pave their way to their dream careers. It isn’t all about the league tables, it’s about keeping children engaged, listening to them, understanding them and helping them transition to the world.”

Mr Burgoyne added however he still wants to play a role in the education industry, and will take on a part-time role at the Suffolk Association of Secondary Headteachers.

“I couldn’t just completely cut off,” he said. “I want to give something back.

Mr Burgoyne has proved popular among Kesgrave pupils in his 20-year stint at the school Picture: KESGRAVE HIGH SCHOOLMr Burgoyne has proved popular among Kesgrave pupils in his 20-year stint at the school Picture: KESGRAVE HIGH SCHOOL

“It is such a rewarding job and it is so brilliant to watch pupils go out into the world and do such amazing things.

“I really feel for them now though, their prom is such an important right of passage and it is always a great way to send them off into the world.”

Sue White, the school’s chair of governors, added: “Nigel encapsulates the school’s vision, empowering students and staff to be positive, respectful and the best they can be.

“Nigel has led from the front, with his sleeves rolled up, within the school, as CEO of the recently formed East Anglian Schools’ Trust and within the wider educational community regionally and nationally.

“Nigel is popular with all students, past and present, and governors are aware and proud of the warmth of this feeling. As the school begins a new chapter of leadership, we all wish Nigel a healthy and well deserved retirement.”

