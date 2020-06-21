Art lecturer paints stunning landscapes for Suffolk Day
PUBLISHED: 14:50 21 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 21 June 2020
NIGEL DICKERSON
A Suffolk art lecturer has created more than 40 stunning oil paintings in celebration of this year’s Suffolk Day – Big Weekender.
One Sixth Form College lecturer Nigel Dickerson, 62, has been devoting his time in lockdown at his home studio in Swaffham, Norfolk, to work on his favourite areas of Suffolk.
Despite having moved north of the border in recent years, Mr Dickerson said he has great admiration for his family home and where he learned his trade.
Mr Dickerson Added: “I’ll definitely be raising a glass to Suffolk this weekend. It is the perfect place to paint with its wonderful diversity of landscapes.
“My favourite places to work are Covehithe near Southwold and I love the natural landscape of Nacton Home Farm. It’s a terrific organic farm and the farmer is very friendly.
“I also love the people of Suffolk. When I’m out and about painting, people often stop and chat and say nice things about my work. It’s a wonderful county and the campaign is a great idea.”
