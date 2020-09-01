When Pals was the place to be in Ipswich - Photos from 2002 in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 September 2020
Can you spot yourself in our latest batch of nightclub photos from the early 2000s?
Today we are once again looking back to 2002, when Pals wine bar and brasserie was one of the places to be.
The bar in Dogs Head Street regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column, as friends gathered together, whether for after-work drinks or weekend celebrations.
If you were a regular back in 2002, you may be in our gallery, or you might see some of your colleagues and friends enjoying a night out.
Pals was a popular spot all through the 2000s, but closed in 2011, when Revolution took over the premises and opened up their new vodka and cocktail bar.
Revolution Ipswich is still one of the town’s top nightspots and has reopened following lockdown.
