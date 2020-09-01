E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
When Pals was the place to be in Ipswich - Photos from 2002 in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 September 2020

Enjoying a drink at Pals in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Enjoying a drink at Pals in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Can you spot yourself in our latest batch of nightclub photos from the early 2000s?

Do you recognise anyone in this photo from Ipswich Pals? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTDo you recognise anyone in this photo from Ipswich Pals? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Today we are once again looking back to 2002, when Pals wine bar and brasserie was one of the places to be.

Were you caught on camera at Pals in 2002? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTWere you caught on camera at Pals in 2002? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The bar in Dogs Head Street regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out column, as friends gathered together, whether for after-work drinks or weekend celebrations.

Friends sharing a weekend drink at Pals in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTFriends sharing a weekend drink at Pals in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

If you were a regular back in 2002, you may be in our gallery, or you might see some of your colleagues and friends enjoying a night out.

Some of the crowds enjoying a night out at Pals in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTSome of the crowds enjoying a night out at Pals in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

MORE: Did we snap you at Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2002?

Pals was a popular spot all through the 2000s, but closed in 2011, when Revolution took over the premises and opened up their new vodka and cocktail bar.

Getting together with mates at Pals in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTGetting together with mates at Pals in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Revolution Ipswich is still one of the town’s top nightspots and has reopened following lockdown.

Enjoying a drink and a laugh at Pals in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTEnjoying a drink and a laugh at Pals in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Do you recognise yourself in these photos, or have memories of Ipswich nightspots? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

A photo from our Caught Out feature at Pals in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA photo from our Caught Out feature at Pals in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

To order photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

MORE: Spot yourself on a night out at Yates in 2004







