Did you ever enjoy a night out in the Thomas Eldred pub?

Published: 7:00 PM September 10, 2021

The Thomas Eldred was a popular Ipswich pub - do you remember visiting?

The pub in Cedarcroft Road, which opened in 1953 when the neighbouring housing estate was being built around it, was a lively estate-based sports bar according to CAMRA.

The Thomas Eldred, which is one of the many sorely missed Suffolk pubs, was named after an Ipswich merchant and mariner from Ipswich.

Thomas Eldred, who lived on Fore Street in the town, sailed with Thomas Cavendish on the second English circumnavigation of the globe in the ship Desire between 1586-88.

The pub was normally seen full of regulars enjoying a pint, with this newspaper's archive pictures showing just how popular it was back in its heyday.

In 2012, the pub was demolished to make space for six homes after it was deemed to no longer be viable as a business. At the time the smoking ban and cheap drinks sold at supermarkets nearby were blamed for the closure.

