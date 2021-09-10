News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Did you ever enjoy a night out in the Thomas Eldred pub?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM September 10, 2021   
Thomas Eldred pub, in Cedarcroft Road Ipswich, July 1974

Did you ever spend a night out at the Thomas Eldred in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

The Thomas Eldred was a popular Ipswich pub - do you remember visiting?

Thomas Eldred pub, in Cedarcroft Road Ipswich, July 1974

Thomas Eldred pub was so popular with it's regulars - Credit: Archant

The pub in Cedarcroft Road, which opened in 1953 when the neighbouring housing estate was being built around it, was a lively estate-based sports bar according to CAMRA.

Thomas Eldred pub, in Cedarcroft Road Ipswich, July 1974

Do you remember a night out at the Ipswich pub? - Credit: Archant

The Thomas Eldred, which is one of the many sorely missed Suffolk pubs, was named after an Ipswich merchant and mariner from Ipswich.

Thomas Eldred, who lived on Fore Street in the town, sailed with Thomas Cavendish on the second English circumnavigation of the globe in the ship Desire between 1586-88.

Thomas Eldred pub, in Cedarcroft Road Ipswich, July 1974

The pub was a real hit with the locals - Credit: Archant

The pub was normally seen full of regulars enjoying a pint, with this newspaper's archive pictures showing just how popular it was back in its heyday.

Thomas Eldred pub, in Cedarcroft Road Ipswich, July 1974

Thomas Eldred pub, in Cedarcroft Road Ipswich, July 1974 - Credit: Archant

In 2012, the pub was demolished to make space for six homes after it was deemed to no longer be viable as a business. At the time the smoking ban and cheap drinks sold at supermarkets nearby were blamed for the closure.

The Thomas Eldred public house in Ipswich is being demolished.ES 20.4.12

The Thomas Eldred public house in Ipswich being demolished - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You may also want to watch:

Nostalgia
Pubs
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Community Hero: Angisan Nuwan Jayasena, who travelled 250 miles to help the NHS. Picture: Sarah Luc

Film

200 rooms booked for film crew in Ipswich, hotel manager says

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police cars at the scene in Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Ipswich road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Spiders head inside around this time of the year to mate

Suffolk Live

7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
grimwade street registry office ipswich

Ipswich Register Office to move because of staff safety concerns

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon