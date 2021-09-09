News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Did you enjoy a night out at the Old Rep in Ipswich?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM September 9, 2021   
Drinkers at the Old Rep in Ipswich in 2003

Drinkers at the Old Rep in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Archant

The Old Rep in Ipswich has been one of the go-to destinations for nights out in Ipswich over the years - do you remember going back in 2003?

The pub, tucked away in Tower Street near the Sailmakers shopping centre, more recently became known as simply the Rep.

The Rep, as it is now known, has hosted live entertainment over the years

The Rep, as it is now known, has hosted live entertainment over the years - Credit: Archant

A converted repertory theatre, the venue became well-known in the town for the its late-night club music and live entertainment.

The converted theatre can be found around the corner from Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich town centre

The converted theatre can be found around the corner from Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

It was converted into its current use after the Wolsey Theatre was built and the property underwent a major revamp back in 2013.

The Rep remains open in Tower Street

The Rep remains open in Tower Street - Credit: Archant

The building’s early life was as a lecture theatre as part of the Liberal Party’s campaign for the education of the working man.

The venue near the Cornhill has been popular with clubbers

The venue near the Cornhill has been popular with clubbers - Credit: Archant

Pictures from our archives show drinkers having a great time in the pub on one of the club nights in April 2003 - can you spot any familiar faces?

The theatre became a pub after the opening of the Wolsey Theatre

The theatre became a pub after the opening of the Wolsey Theatre - Credit: Archant

For copies of staff photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

The Rep started life as a lecture theatre

The Rep started life as a lecture theatre - Credit: Archant



You may also want to watch:

Nostalgia
Theatre
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police cars at the scene in Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Ipswich road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Spiders head inside around this time of the year to mate

Suffolk Live

7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have been seen outside David Lloyd leisure in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Travellers pitch up outside Ipswich gym

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
grimwade street registry office ipswich

Ipswich Register Office to move because of staff safety concerns

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon