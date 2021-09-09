Did you enjoy a night out at the Old Rep in Ipswich?

Published: 7:00 PM September 9, 2021

The Old Rep in Ipswich has been one of the go-to destinations for nights out in Ipswich over the years - do you remember going back in 2003?

The pub, tucked away in Tower Street near the Sailmakers shopping centre, more recently became known as simply the Rep.

A converted repertory theatre, the venue became well-known in the town for the its late-night club music and live entertainment.

It was converted into its current use after the Wolsey Theatre was built and the property underwent a major revamp back in 2013.

The building’s early life was as a lecture theatre as part of the Liberal Party’s campaign for the education of the working man.

Pictures from our archives show drinkers having a great time in the pub on one of the club nights in April 2003 - can you spot any familiar faces?

