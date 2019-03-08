E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

"You never lose your passion for your home" - Honorary doctorate given to Suffolk music legend

PUBLISHED: 19:51 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:51 15 October 2019

Receiving an Honorary Doctorate, music icon Nik will become Dr Kershaw Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Receiving an Honorary Doctorate, music icon Nik will become Dr Kershaw Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

One of Suffolk's biggest ever music stars has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Suffolk during a week of celebratory graduations.

Photographed before the October 15 graduation ceremony in Ipswich, Nik Kershaw Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLKPhotographed before the October 15 graduation ceremony in Ipswich, Nik Kershaw Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Music legend Nik Kershaw was awarded the title at a ceremony at the university this week along side five other Suffolk celebrities.

The Wouldn't It Be Good singer was honoured for his service to the music industry, after he went from playing in Ipswich pubs on a Sunday night to performing in front of thousands at Wembley Stadium as part of the historic Live Aid concert in 1985, alongside the biggest artists of the time.

Talking at the graduation, the 61-year-old spoke of his fondness of the town he grew up in.

"It is nice to come back," he said.

Nik Kershaw speaking to the graduands and families at the University of Suffolk on October 15 Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLKNik Kershaw speaking to the graduands and families at the University of Suffolk on October 15 Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

"I still play gigs at the Regent from time to time. It's nice to see all the old haunts, a lot of them are still here.

"Coming here I drove past my old place of work in Grimwade Street.

"I spent 20 years in this town so I remember it well. I had some really good times, perhaps some that I wouldn't want to share with you, but some good times. I grew up here."

The pop singer, who was once described as the "best songwriter of his generation" by super star Elton John, also reflected on how the Suffolk town helped shape his career.

The musician, who wrote the hit song The One and Only, for Chesney Hawkes has previously said: "I used to play at the pubs around here.

"We used to play at the Mulberry Tree quite a lot and a pub called the Kingfisher that we used to make a pilgrimage to every Sunday evening to see the local bands.

"I don't think you ever lose the passion for your home town. My parents who are no longer with us lived on the Gainsborough Estate.

"I don't come back that often but when I do it feels really comfortable. I mean it has all changed so much. I'm looking out at the docks and everything, I used to come down here and take photographs of the boats but it really looks beautiful now."

Receiving their awards this week alongside Kershaw are other popular names from Suffolk.

Chief executive of the New Wolsey Theatre, Sarah Holmes, picked up her doctorate on Monday with Internet Watch Foundation deputy CEO Fred Langford and Broadway and West End musical theatre star Kerry Ellis receiving their awards alongside Mr Kershaw on Tuesday.

Manager of Suffolk Refugee Support, Rebecca Crerar, will be honoured on Wednesday before the final star, Ian Livingstone, CBE, who is regarded as one of the founding fathers of the UK games industry, completes the awards on Thursday.

Speaking about being honoured at the ceremony, Mr Kershaw said: "I still feel a bit of a fraud receiving the award but that is the story of my life really.

"It's great getting the e-mail and once I'd figured out it wasn't a joke.

"I'm really proud and it's great to be appreciated and noticed, and hopefully give something back."

Most Read

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Men ‘armed themselves with wood’ in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Driver threatened by knife-wielding robber in early morning attack

A man was robbed at knife point after going outside to check his car after he heard an alarm in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Most Read

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Men ‘armed themselves with wood’ in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Driver threatened by knife-wielding robber in early morning attack

A man was robbed at knife point after going outside to check his car after he heard an alarm in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mental health trust apologises to family over death of Henry, 21

Henry with his mum Pippa on his 18th birthday Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

“You never lose your passion for your home” - Honorary doctorate given to Suffolk music legend

Receiving an Honorary Doctorate, music icon Nik will become Dr Kershaw Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Landmark hall joins in Wave of Light to support Baby Loss Awareness Week

Helmingham Hall illuminated for Wave of Light to support Baby Loss Awareness Week. Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

Review: Nourish Café, Newbourne - wholesome dishes using locally sourced produce

A child's portion of the sweetcorn and coconut chowder
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists