"You never lose your passion for your home" - Honorary doctorate given to Suffolk music legend

Receiving an Honorary Doctorate, music icon Nik will become Dr Kershaw Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

One of Suffolk's biggest ever music stars has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Suffolk during a week of celebratory graduations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Photographed before the October 15 graduation ceremony in Ipswich, Nik Kershaw Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK Photographed before the October 15 graduation ceremony in Ipswich, Nik Kershaw Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Music legend Nik Kershaw was awarded the title at a ceremony at the university this week along side five other Suffolk celebrities.

The Wouldn't It Be Good singer was honoured for his service to the music industry, after he went from playing in Ipswich pubs on a Sunday night to performing in front of thousands at Wembley Stadium as part of the historic Live Aid concert in 1985, alongside the biggest artists of the time.

Talking at the graduation, the 61-year-old spoke of his fondness of the town he grew up in.

"It is nice to come back," he said.

Nik Kershaw speaking to the graduands and families at the University of Suffolk on October 15 Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK Nik Kershaw speaking to the graduands and families at the University of Suffolk on October 15 Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

"I still play gigs at the Regent from time to time. It's nice to see all the old haunts, a lot of them are still here.

"Coming here I drove past my old place of work in Grimwade Street.

"I spent 20 years in this town so I remember it well. I had some really good times, perhaps some that I wouldn't want to share with you, but some good times. I grew up here."

The pop singer, who was once described as the "best songwriter of his generation" by super star Elton John, also reflected on how the Suffolk town helped shape his career.

The musician, who wrote the hit song The One and Only, for Chesney Hawkes has previously said: "I used to play at the pubs around here.

"We used to play at the Mulberry Tree quite a lot and a pub called the Kingfisher that we used to make a pilgrimage to every Sunday evening to see the local bands.

"I don't think you ever lose the passion for your home town. My parents who are no longer with us lived on the Gainsborough Estate.

"I don't come back that often but when I do it feels really comfortable. I mean it has all changed so much. I'm looking out at the docks and everything, I used to come down here and take photographs of the boats but it really looks beautiful now."

Receiving their awards this week alongside Kershaw are other popular names from Suffolk.

Chief executive of the New Wolsey Theatre, Sarah Holmes, picked up her doctorate on Monday with Internet Watch Foundation deputy CEO Fred Langford and Broadway and West End musical theatre star Kerry Ellis receiving their awards alongside Mr Kershaw on Tuesday.

Manager of Suffolk Refugee Support, Rebecca Crerar, will be honoured on Wednesday before the final star, Ian Livingstone, CBE, who is regarded as one of the founding fathers of the UK games industry, completes the awards on Thursday.

Speaking about being honoured at the ceremony, Mr Kershaw said: "I still feel a bit of a fraud receiving the award but that is the story of my life really.

"It's great getting the e-mail and once I'd figured out it wasn't a joke.

"I'm really proud and it's great to be appreciated and noticed, and hopefully give something back."