Artists hosts nipple recreation workshop

An Ipswich beauty academy is offering a free workshop in nipple recreation with a leading Italian artist to support women who have beaten breast cancer.

Rita Molinaro uses dermopigmentation, which is similar to microbladding or tattooing, to create a false areola for those who have had breast reconstruction surgery.

Ms Molinaro, a leading member of the medical dermopigmentation industry, will be running the workshop at The Beauty Academy in Duke Street, Ipswich, on Friday and Saturday (October 11 and 12).

The course is being hosted by The Beauty Academy owners Colin Rivers and Nicolla Dorn.

Mr Rivers said: "It's just such an amazing opportunity for these girls to learn from her in such an intimate group and to see first hand what she can do."

The technique sees pigment granules inserted beneath the skin's dermal layer with very fine needles, it is also known as permanent make up and has been used to create the image of a fuller head of hair for those suffering hair loss.

The workshop will consist of a presentation on the future of the industry on Friday, followed by a live demonstration on the Saturday with brave volunteers who have had breast reconstructions stepping up to undergo the procedure.

Ms Molinaro works closely with the Italian Health authority and works on scars for free. She is well known in Italy, Germany and Poland, and is hoping to establish herself in the UK.

Ms Molinaro won the Lifetime Achievement Award in Rome in 2013 at the 'Woman and her Breast' event for her research and commitment to helping people who could benefit from the treatment.

The workshops will run from 10am until 5pm on both days.