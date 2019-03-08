Thunderstorms

Van overturned after coming off road in Tuddenham

PUBLISHED: 16:43 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 28 May 2019

A Nissan Primastar van has overturned in Tuddenham near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Nissan Primastar van has overturned in Tuddenham near Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been left injured after a Nissan Primastar van landed on its side on a country road in Tuddenham near Ipswich.

It happened on the small country road running through the village shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, May 28.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which has resulted in the road being blocked.

The East of England Ambulance Service has also been called to the scene after a man involved reported injuries.

Police have warned that the road will remain closed until recovery for the vehicle has arrived.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called at around 3.20pm today to reports of a van that has come off the road and overturned in Tuddenham.

"An ambulance has been called and a man has reported arm and shoulder injuries."

It is currently unknown when recovery for the vehicle will arrive.

