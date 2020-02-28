E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Dramatic pictures of car smashed up on busy junction

PUBLISHED: 14:58 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 28 February 2020

The car was involved in a single vehicle collision at the junction of Civic Drive and Franciscan Way. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Archant

A car has suffered severe damage in a collision on a busy Ipswich junction.

Police were called to the scene at 12.10pm to reports of an incident near the junction of Civic Drive and Franciscan Way.

There were no reports of injuries and those involved arranged their own recovery, a police spokeswoman said.

Now pictures have emerged showing the car smashed up next to a lamppost near the busy junction.

Police tape can be seen wrapped around the vehicle and it is currently parked up on the pavement outside the Curve Bar and opposite the Willis building.

The collision involved a green Nissan X-Trail and the scene is due to clear in the next 30 minutes, she added.

