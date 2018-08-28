Compensation denied to firms complaining over road closure

The Scottish Power transformers closed Wherstead Road for several hours Picture: KATY SANDALLS Archant

Compensation will not be given to Wherstead Road businesses after the street was closed to move power station parts.

The transformer were taken to be used in the East Anglia ONE station Picture: SCOTTISH POWER RENEWABLES The transformer were taken to be used in the East Anglia ONE station Picture: SCOTTISH POWER RENEWABLES

That is the message from Scottish Power Renewables after two large power transformers closed the road for almost three days in late October and early November.

Businesses say they were affected by the closures with deliveries cancelled, footfall lost and stock wasted after heavy loads were transported along the road to be used at the East Anglia One offshore wind station.

In an email to Claire Muckleston, owner of Bourne Garden Centre in Wherstead Road, Scottish Power stated it was not liable for compensation.

Edward Rees, a community liaison officer for the project, claimed that ABB, a company based in Switzerland who acted as third party suppliers to Scottish Power, should be contacted for claims.

He said: “I’ve been advised by colleagues that Scottish Power Renewables is not liable for compensation in regard to any loss of business due to the transformer deliveries.

“The abnormal load process was managed for us by a company called ABB. The delivery of the transformers from Lowestoft port to the substation site was subcontracted to Allelys Heavy Haulage Ltd.

“If you still wish to pursue a claim, you may want to discuss the matter further with ABB.”

The first closure on Saturday, October 7, ran for more than eight hours having been expected to take just 30mins.

Calls for compensation for businesses along the road were then penned by Suffolk County Council’s Jack Abbott in a letter to Mary Evans, cabinet member for highways.

Mr Abbott’s letter was rebuffed by Ms Evans, who said that any claims for compensation would have to be made to Scottish Power.

A Scottish Power spokesman said: “We appointed ABB, Allelys and Suffolk Highways to manage the complex operation to transport the transformers. We always work with our contractors to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.”

ABB declined to comment.