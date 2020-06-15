E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
No new coronavirus-related deaths in local hospitals for second day in a row

PUBLISHED: 15:54 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 15 June 2020

Zero new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at hospitals in the east of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Zero new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at hospitals in the east of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex for the second day running.

According to the latest figures released by NHS England, zero new deaths have been reported at any hospitals in the east of England.

The last death reported in our region came on Saturday, June 13, at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust – which runs both Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

In total, 341 people have died while under the care of the trust’s Ipswich, Colchester, Aldeburgh and Felixstowe hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, while 78 have died at West Suffolk Hospital.

The latest national figures have not yet been released by the Department of Health and Social Care – although Sunday saw the lowest number of deaths recorded since lockdown, at 36.

It is important to note, however, that Sunday figures are often lower, due to delays in reporting during weekends.

