Don't expect to see team of canvassers on Good Friday or Easter Day!

With a late Easter and local council elections just 10 days away, candidates and their supporters will carry on campaigning over the Bank Holiday weekend.

But they will be observing the sensitivities of those with a strong religious faith – don't expect any canvassers on your doorstep on Good Friday or Easter Sunday.

Ipswich Labour agent John Cook said some activists were active church-goers who liked to observe Easter and there was no question of disturbing families on the two main religious days.

He said: “We are a more secular society – and more multi-faith – than we were in the past, but it is right to recognise that many people see the Easter weekend as special.

“Some of our members might deliver a few leaflets to some homes – but we aren't going round knocking on doors on those two days.”

When Easter is earlier, Mr Cook said it was often a busy time for him. He said: “I sometimes spend Easter printing up the leaflets for our candidates – but this year it's only 10 days before the election so they had to be done weeks ago!”

The Conservatives too are likely to take a break over the bank holiday.

Mark Bee is their agent for the election in East Suffolk and in Mid Suffolk – and he is advising his candidates to take time off if possible.

He said: “As a church member I wouldn't do any campaigning this weekend. If I'm asked, and I have been today, my advice is that people should take the weekend off.

“It isn't mandatory and some people might be okay with delivering a few leaflets – but it's not the time to go canvassing for votes.”

He felt the long weekend would be welcomed by many taking part in the election, giving them the chance to recharge their batteries before a frantic last 10 days.

Ipswich council Conservative group leader, Ian Fisher, said his party would not be canvassing on Friday or Sunday – but would be out in force on Saturday.

Once campaigning resumes after Easter, there are 10 days before the polls open at 7am on Thursday May 2. Voting continues until 10pm that night.

The count for the Ipswich election is being held overnight while the three counts for the other four Suffolk districts are all taking place on Friday morning.