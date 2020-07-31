Ipswich rail modellers forced to call off show because of pandemic

This year’s annual exhibition by the Ipswich Railway Modellers’ Association is the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus crisis.

The exhibition was due to take place at the Rushmere Hall Primary School in early November – but because of the number of people that were likely to be attracted and the need to maintain social distancing, it has been decided to cancel it.

The Association will now concentrate on drawing up plans for the 2021 exhibition which has been pencilled in for early next year.

Paul Morris from the Association said: “We have been holding off from making a final decision, but we had to decide what to do.

“The school has been fantastic – giving us as much time as we needed to see if it would be possible to go ahead and we cannot thank them enough. But in the end we had to make the decision and we cannot see how this can go ahead this year. But we’re determined to be back better than ever in November 2021.”