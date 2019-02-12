Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Picnic weather in February? Experts forecast unseasonably warm spell – and no rain till March

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 20 February 2019

Things are set to get warmer in East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Things are set to get warmer in East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It’s looking to be a very dry week, according to forecasters in East Anglia – with temperatures across the region feeling unusually mild for this time of year.

One year since the Beast from the East battered our region, the outlook in East Anglia has turned on its head – with mild temperatures, sunny spells and a significant absence of wet weather painting a very different picture for the end of Feburary.

Forecaster Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said there is not likely to be any rain at all until March, with temperatures peaking at 15C towards the end of the week – more than double the month’s average of 7C.

Mr Dury said it is set to be a dry day today, with “some thick cloud around this morning, but turning bright and breaking up a little bit this afternoon”.

He added that sunny spells with develop as the day goes on, with highs similar to previous days this week – at roughly 11C or 12C.

Things will remain dry overnight, with a little mist and fog developing early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will then start to climb a little higher on Thursday, perhaps reaching 13C, with conditions feeling much milder than usual.

Mr Dury said Friday is likely to be the warmest day, with the mercury peaking at 14C or 15C – closer to averages for April and May. Conditions will then stay dry throughout the weekend.

In fact, we are unlikely to see any rain at all until March, meaning our late-winter could easily be mistaken for springtime.

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, because of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

New chicken restaurant set to open soon in Ipswich town centre

Mohammed Ali outside the Shawarma bistro, which is due to open soon in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Who do you recognise in the Yates gallery?

Yates Ipswich Saturday February 16

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Footage shows why you should always lock your car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Meet Gary Baalow and Ed Shearam – Suffolk campus to host first ever lambing weekend

Animal students Ellie Robinson, Shelly Sam Kelly and Georgia Mayes with newborn lambs at Easton and Otley College's Norfolk campus Picture: JOHN NICE

From Town glory to discovering Tyrone Mings and working in India – Osman’s fascinating journey

Russell Osman, left, with ex-Town team-mate Terry Butcher at Portman Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Picnic weather in February? Experts forecast unseasonably warm spell – and no rain till March

Things are set to get warmer in East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Save up to £20 on this Red Robin tree

The Red Robin shrub brings welcome bright colour to the garden Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carl Marston’s On the Run: Hectic spell for runners, and Millar’s fine race in Belgium

Suffolk's John (Jack) Millar, on his way to sixth spot while representing England at an international meeting in Belgium earlier this month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists