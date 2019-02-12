Picnic weather in February? Experts forecast unseasonably warm spell – and no rain till March

It’s looking to be a very dry week, according to forecasters in East Anglia – with temperatures across the region feeling unusually mild for this time of year.

One year since the Beast from the East battered our region, the outlook in East Anglia has turned on its head – with mild temperatures, sunny spells and a significant absence of wet weather painting a very different picture for the end of Feburary.

Forecaster Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said there is not likely to be any rain at all until March, with temperatures peaking at 15C towards the end of the week – more than double the month’s average of 7C.

Mr Dury said it is set to be a dry day today, with “some thick cloud around this morning, but turning bright and breaking up a little bit this afternoon”.

He added that sunny spells with develop as the day goes on, with highs similar to previous days this week – at roughly 11C or 12C.

Things will remain dry overnight, with a little mist and fog developing early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will then start to climb a little higher on Thursday, perhaps reaching 13C, with conditions feeling much milder than usual.

Mr Dury said Friday is likely to be the warmest day, with the mercury peaking at 14C or 15C – closer to averages for April and May. Conditions will then stay dry throughout the weekend.

In fact, we are unlikely to see any rain at all until March, meaning our late-winter could easily be mistaken for springtime.