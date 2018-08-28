Sunshine and Showers

Rain due to continue throughout today

PUBLISHED: 06:54 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 06:54 20 December 2018

Showers are expected to hit East anglia throughout the day Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Archant

Weather experts say that intermittent showers are expected for most of today and Friday.

According to Weather Quest, situated at the University of East Anglia, rain will be a common feature for Suffolk and north Essex today.

Early birds will have woken to a mild morning with temperatures hovering around the 5-6C mark.

Those on the coast will have also experienced one or two showers that are likely to plague the region for much of today.

A westerly wind will carry the rains inland but thankfully mid-morning is looking slightly drier and sunnier with spots of rain coming in.

Sadly in the afternoon we will see more showers with highs of 9-10C.

The evening will be as wet as the afternoon as East Anglia is visited by more rain and cloud coming up from the south.

Tomorrow isn’t looking much better as that wet weather stays with everyone during the early hours of Friday, December 20.

Temperatures still remain far too mild for any chance of snow just yet so don’t hold out for that white Christmas.

Make sure you stay with us for all your weather updates.

