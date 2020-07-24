Video

Noah’s Ark is extending its stay on Ipswich Waterfront to 2021

Noah's Ark docked in Ipswich's Waterfront, where it could stay until March 2021. Picture: OTT TUULBERG Archant

A stunning replica of Noah’s Ark – which is a giant floating museum that tells Biblical stories – will continue to welcome visitors at Ipswich Waterfront until next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The replica ark, which is docked at Ipswich Waterfront, is around 70m long. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT The replica ark, which is docked at Ipswich Waterfront, is around 70m long. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The Ark of Noah is owned by a Dutch TV producer and docked at Ipswich in November 2019, becoming the latest of European destinations to house the vessel, following on from Norway, the Netherlands and Germany.

It is the first time the 70m long vessel has docked in the UK and so far it has seen more than 15,000 visitors through its doors, with people travelling down to see it from as far away as the Scottish Highlands.

MORE: What to expect when gyms reopen this Saturday

The museum was due to leave the waterfront in March this year, but now fans will have a little longer to pay it a visit.

Representatives for the Ark of Noah, said: “We are glad to announce that the Ark of Noah will stay in Ipswich harbour for longer term till max. March 2021.

“We are open daily from 10am to 6pm and we hope to see you on board.”

The ark is based on the famous bible story, housing a 12ft tall Tree of Life, and can be found at Orwell Quay, near Cult Cafe.

It is the creation of Dutch artist and TV producer Sir Aad Peters and tells the story of the bible through his artistic vision, with the help of quirky and creative sculptures.

Sir Peters said it is not a Christian centre, but instead hopes the ark can be a centre of learning, where people from a range of cultures and beliefs can come together and share their stories.

The ark will be following the national coronavirus guidelines and is in continuous consultation with the local government to assess the situation on a daily basis.

Adult tickets are priced at £16.50, with children under 14 at £9.50.

Discounted tickets are also available for students, seniors and disabled people for £12.50, while school tickets, family tickets and group tickets also available.

For more details and to book see here.