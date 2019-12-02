E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Massive protest banner placed on Ipswich Noah's Ark by Extinction Rebellion

PUBLISHED: 09:22 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 02 December 2019

The Extinction Rebellion banner placed on Noah's Ark in Ipswich. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION

Archant

A huge protest banner which read: "We need a better plan than this" was placed on the giant replica of Noah's Ark in Ipswich Waterfront.

The stunning floating museum, which aims to tell the story of the Bible through creative and quirky sculptures inside, was brought to Suffolk by Dutch artist and TV producer Sir Aad Peters.

Its aim is to be a centre of learning where people from a range of cultures and beliefs can come together and share their stories, with Ipswich being the first place where it has docked in the UK.

However Sir Aad reportedly invited the controversial Extinction Rebellion group - famous across the country for their daring protests on the issue of climate change - to hang the 12metre banner from the 70m long vessel.

It hung from the ship between 11.20am and 1pm on Sunday, December 1, with organisers saying they picked the site for its "high visibility" at Orwell Quay.

A spokesman from Extinction Rebellion said: "Our sea levels are rising at an unprecedented rate and we do not have a Noah's Ark to save us from the predicted flooding that could displace hundreds of millions of people in the coming years.

"We are encouraging the candidates for our next government to share with us their plans for mitigating the effects of the climate emergency.

"We decided to hold this event at the ark as a location of high visibility for maximum impact.

"We hope to engage the public and put the climate and ecological emergency at the forefront of their minds when considering how to cast their vote.

"This election is the last chance to ensure the next government takes decisive action towards meeting our climate change responsibilities."

The protest was the first of the group's 12 Days of Crisis series of actions.

It will be holding daily events leading up to the general election on December 12, including a climate focussed hustings with confirmed guests including Labour Party candidate Sandy Martin, Liberal Democrat candidate James Sandbach and Green Party candidate Dan Pratt.

That will take place at 7pm on Friday, December 6 at the Quaker Meeting House, Fonnereau Road.

