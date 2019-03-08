E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Noah's Ark set to dock in Ipswich on Saturday morning

PUBLISHED: 17:37 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 08 November 2019

The Noah's Ark replica due in Ipswich on Saturday morning Picture: Bigship BV

A huge wooden replica of Noah's Ark is set to dock on Ipswich Waterfront on Saturday morning.

The vessel, which measures 70metres long, doubles as a museum containing a wide range of Christian stories from the Bible, sculptures and a 12ft tall Tree of Life.

The replica is set to stay in Ipswich for up to three months.

Noah's Ark is the brainchild of Dutch TV producer Sir Aad Peters, who created the vessel to be a centre where people from a range of cultures and beliefs could meet and share their stories.

Sir Aad said: "If you know your own stories, it is easier to understand the culture of others."

It has welcomed more than 500,000 visitors on board since it was created in 2010.

Noah's Ark, which will be found in Orwell Quay, will open to the public on Friday, November 15 at 10am.

For more information, click here.

