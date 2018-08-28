Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

PUBLISHED: 14:25 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 22 November 2018

Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Dawn Collins and Julie Cave, both Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) board members will take up secondment positions at the county’s community healthcare trust and sustainability and transformation partnership (STP) respectively.

While Rebecca Driver, who headed up communications for the STP and was director of communications at Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, will move to NSFT.

It comes as the latest inspection report into NSFT is due to be published soon, but a spokesman insisted this was not connected to that, or to the early departure of the trust’s chair this week.

Mrs Cave, managing director and former interim chief executive at NSFT, will take up her long-term secondment at the STP next month, as interim chief operating officer.

Mrs Cave initially applied for the permanent chief executive role at NSFT but confirmed in March she had pulled out of the process and Antek Lejk was appointed to the position.

Mrs Collins, deputy chief nurse at NSFT, has joined Norfolk Community Health and Care (NCHC) on a part-time secondment.

She will work there until Spring, spending up to two days a week to provide additional capacity to enable Anna Morgan, director of nursing and quality, to carry out work for the STP.

Ms Driver started at NSFT on November 20 and will be in the post of interim director of corporate affairs and communications for 12 months.

On Tuesday it was announced NSFT’s chairman Gary Page leaving his post with immediate effect.

Mr Page was due to leave early next year when he term in office comes to an end but he left early to make way for a new leadership team.

Mr Page, who joined NSFT as a non-executive director in 2012, said: “I believe it is in the best interests of the trust for me to make way now so that those who are going to be part of the new leadership team can take forward the work that needs to be done to address the challenges which continue to face the trust.”

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

8 minutes ago Paul Geater
The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The new Four Gateways artwork on Ipswich Cornhill has been unveiled to the public – provoking outrage on social media but considerable interest among people who actually visited the piece outside Debenhams.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

17 minutes ago Tom Potter
Police have issuded footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Video CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

10:50 Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

10 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Extra police on the streets for Christmas shopping season

36 minutes ago Emily Townsend
More police will be on patrol in Ipswich for Christmas shopping season Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More police will be in Ipswich tonight as the Christmas shopping season gets under way.

Museum Street Cafe is on the move

39 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The Museum Street Cafe has been serving vegetarian food since 2009. Picture: PAUL GEATER

After nine years of supplying Ipswich with hearty plant-based foods, Museum Street Cafe is making its move to a new location in the town.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Husband who stabbed wife to death due to be sentenced

11:18 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced in January.

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

10:52 David Vincent
Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

The former Call Connection offices in the centre of Ipswich are being converted into new central homes, intended for young professionals.

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

05:30 Paul Geater
Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first stage towards spending a further £3m on improving Ipswich town centre is likely to be signalled by councillors next week.

Most read

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Video CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide