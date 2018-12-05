Dramatic picture of car wreckage shows driver was ‘lucky to escape’, say police

The Seat car after the crash in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

This was the shocking wreckage of a car after it lost control and hit a tree on a Suffolk road.

Fortunately, the young driver behind the wheel of the grey Seat vehicle escaped without injury, despite the heavy impact destroying much of the front and side of the car.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team tweeted the image in a bid to warn drivers of the slippery conditions on the road during the winter.

Following the crash in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich at about 7.45pm on Tuesday, December 5, officers Tweeted: “A young driver was lucky to escape this collision this evening without injury after they lost control and hit a tree.

“Roads are very slippery and greasy this evening and the temperature is dropping.

“Slow down, adapt to the changing weather conditions and #DriveToArrive.”

Suffolk police advise drivers to consider, check and prepare a number of things when they head out on the county’s roads, whether it be checking the conditions before travelling or carrying a mobile phone with sufficient battery charge in order to call for help.