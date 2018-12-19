Car ‘with smell of cannabis’ stopped by police

The car was stopped in Ipswich because traffic officers said it had a "smell of cannabis". Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A driver has been arrested after reportedly testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine in a roadside drug test.

Traffic officers stopped the silver car in Ipswich after they said they noticed a “smell of cannabis” coming from the vehicle on the evening of Monday, December 17.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team later Tweeted: “#RCRT stopped this car in #Ipswich due to a smell of cannabis coming from it and #arrested the driver after a positive @DrugWipeUK for both cannabis AND cocaine #fatal4.”

Suffolk police launched its Christmas drink and drug driving campaign on December 1.

Drivers will be breathalysed if stopped for a vehicle defect, their manner of driving, or following a collision.

Time slots are then reserved for magistrates to deal with those caught over the limit.

Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council’s highways chief, said: “This is a vital campaign aimed at those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the Christmas period.”