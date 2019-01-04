White van driver arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

The white van seized on the A1071 in Ipswich.

A driver’s white van was seized after the motorist tested positive for drugs at the roadside and was found to be driving without insurance.

Traffic officers stopped the white Ford Transit on the A1071 in Ipswich on Thursday, January 3.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team later Tweeted: “#RCRT stopped this van on #A1071 at #Ipswich and #arrested the driver following a positive @DrugWipeUK and #seized the van as it had no insurance.”

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police also have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet, as well as inform drivers that, if they want to recover the vehicle, they must comply with the instructions contained within the leaflet.