Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE Archant © 2007

A motorist stopped by police for travelling at 85mph on the A14 has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Firearms Policing Team stopped the vehicle on the dual carriageway at Ipswich after it passed them at 85mph.

The speed limit for the road is 70mph.

Officers later Tweeted after the incident on Sunday, December 2: “Driver then provided a positive @DrugWipeUK for cannabis & was #arrested.”

Suffolk police launched its annual month-long drink and drug-driving campaign on Saturday, December 1, warning those caught flouting the rules that they risk being caught, convicted and banned from the road within 24 hours.

Last year, 70 failed drink-driving tests, while 43 tested positive for prohibited levels of drugs.

Inspector Chris Hinitt said: “We want to continue to drive home the message and make drink-driving socially unacceptable, no matter how old you are.”

To anonymously report drink or drug-driving, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org