Driver who ran out of fuel on A14 sanctioned for damaged tyre

A car which had run out of fuel on the A14 was found to have a damaged rear tyre when inspected by police.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were called to help the vehicle at Copdock, near Ipswich, during the morning of Thursday, January 31.

On arrival, they carried out checks on the vehicle and discovered damage to the rear nearside tyre.

They also found both front tyres were “on the tread depth limit”.

The officers later Tweeted a photograph of the damaged tyre and wrote: “Vehicle required assistance from @NSRAPT on the A14 this morning as driver had allowed it to run out of fuel.

“Checks on the vehicle showed this damage to the rear nearside tyre. The two front tyres were also on the tread depth limit #TORissued.”

A TOR is a traffic offence report, which police can issue to anyone seen committing a road offence.