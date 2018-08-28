‘They’re like buses’ - police bemoan number of cars with expired MOTs
PUBLISHED: 19:20 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:20 05 December 2018
Traffic officers have hit out at the number of cars they find without valid MOTs, saying: “They’re like buses.”
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team made the comment after stopping a car in Ipswich without a valid test certificate.
Its MOT had expired in August, with officers Tweeting after the incident on Monday, December 3: “They’re like buses, another car stopped in #Ipswich found to be driven with #NoMOT #TOR issued to the driver and reported for the offence.”
Officers had earlier Tweeted about a vehicle they spotted which transpired not to have had an MOT since July 2017.
In that case, the vehicle was untaxed since November 2017. A traffic offence report was also issued.
An MOT checks whether a vehicle meets road safety and environmental standards.
Cars must have an MOT on the third anniversary of their registration and every year after that, with motorists liable for a fine of up to £1,000 if they drive without a valid certificate.
Police advised people to check the status of their car’s MOT by visiting https://www.check-mot.service.gov.uk