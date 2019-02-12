Sunny

Passengers forced to walk home after driver tests positive for cannabis

PUBLISHED: 10:40 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 25 February 2019

The driver of this vehicle was forced to walk home after testing positive for cannabis at the roadside. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

People travelling in a car being driven by a drug-driver were forced to take a chilly walk home in the early hours.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they stopped the vehicle in Ipswich during the early hours of Monday, February 25 because it was breaking the speed limit.

After stopping the silver Ford Ka, they discovered the vehicle was not insured - so asked the driver to take a drug wipe test.

The motorist was arrested after testing positive for cannabis and the vehicle seized, meaning the other passengers in the car had to walk the rest of the way home.

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police also have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.











