Learner rider arrested after testing positive for cannabis

04 January, 2019 - 05:14
A motorbike rider with a provisional licence was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after giving a positive drug wipe test at the roadside.

Traffic officers stopped the learner rider displaying ‘L’ plates in Ipswich on the afternoon of Thursday, January 3.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team later Tweeted: “This learner rider was stopped in #Ipswich this afternoon due to manner of riding where rider then tested positive for Cannabis and was duly arrested #Fatal4 #DrugDriving #DriveToArrive.”

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

During last month’s annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign, Inspector Chris Hinitt said: “We want to continue to drive home the message and make drink-driving socially unacceptable, no matter how old you are.”

To anonymously report drink or drug-driving, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

