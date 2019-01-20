Learner rider with broken ‘L’ plate tests positive for cannabis

The learner rider was stopped in Ipswich Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

A learner rider who was seen by police travelling with a broken ‘L’ plate has been arrested after reportedly testing positive for drugs at the roadside.

#RCRT stopped a 125cc learner Motorcycle in #Ipswich this evening for a broken 'L' plate where rider then tested positive for Cannabis and was duly arrested #Fatal4 @SuffolkPolice #1053 pic.twitter.com/LIylJBaZaD — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 17, 2019

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they stopped the rider of the 125cc-engine motorcycle in Ipswich during the evening of Friday, January 18.

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Learner riders can ride motorcycles with an engine no larger than 125cc on public roads for up to two years, provided they are displaying ‘L’ plates and have completed a Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course.