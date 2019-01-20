Partly Cloudy

Learner rider with broken ‘L’ plate tests positive for cannabis

20 January, 2019 - 13:14
The learner rider was stopped in Ipswich Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

The learner rider was stopped in Ipswich Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

A learner rider who was seen by police travelling with a broken ‘L’ plate has been arrested after reportedly testing positive for drugs at the roadside.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they stopped the rider of the 125cc-engine motorcycle in Ipswich during the evening of Friday, January 18.

After the incident, they Tweeted: “#RCRT stopped a 125cc learner Motorcycle in #Ipswich this evening for a broken ‘L’ plate where rider then tested positive for cannabis and was duly arrested #Fatal4 @SuffolkPolice.”

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Learner riders can ride motorcycles with an engine no larger than 125cc on public roads for up to two years, provided they are displaying ‘L’ plates and have completed a Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course.

