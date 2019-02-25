Sunny

Car with racing stripes seized as driver was disqualified

25 February, 2019 - 12:30
The Ford Ka with racing stripes was being driven by a motorist who had been disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The Ford Ka with racing stripes was being driven by a motorist who had been disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A car with racing stripes was seized after police intelligence led officers to believe the driver was disqualified.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the Ford Ka vehicle in Martlesham on Sunday, February 24.

They Tweeted after the incident: “Intel received that the driver of this car was a #DisqualDriver the car was stopped just now in #martlesham near #Ipswich and the intel is correct.

“Driver has been reported for offences and car #seized #S165A.”

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police also have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet, as well as inform drivers that, if they want to recover the vehicle, they must comply with the instructions contained within the leaflet.

