Car with number plate ‘obscured by road grime’ stopped by police

05 February, 2019 - 16:14
The car was stopped by police in Ipswich because it had a dirty number plate. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

The driver of a car which was stopped by police officers because its number plate was too dirty was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after reportedly providing a positive breath test at the roadside.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted on Sunday, February 3 that they had “stopped this car in #Ipswich as the rear number plate was obscured by road grime”.

They went on to say that they had “#arrested the driver following a positive breath test #DontDrinkAndDrive #Fatal4 @SuffolkPolice”.

The law says that registration plates on vehicles must be fully visible at all times.

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

To anonymously report suspected drink or drug-driving offences, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or alternatively visit crimestoppers-uk.org

