Car with number plate ‘obscured by road grime’ stopped by police
Archant
The driver of a car which was stopped by police officers because its number plate was too dirty was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after reportedly providing a positive breath test at the roadside.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted on Sunday, February 3 that they had “stopped this car in #Ipswich as the rear number plate was obscured by road grime”.
They went on to say that they had “#arrested the driver following a positive breath test #DontDrinkAndDrive #Fatal4 @SuffolkPolice”.
The law says that registration plates on vehicles must be fully visible at all times.
Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
To anonymously report suspected drink or drug-driving offences, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or alternatively visit crimestoppers-uk.org
Comments have been disabled on this article.