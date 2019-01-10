Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Speeding Alfa driver had no licence, police said

10 January, 2019 - 14:13
The speeding Alfa Romeo car that was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The speeding Alfa Romeo car that was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

The driver of a car stopped on suspicion of speeding turned out not to have a driving licence, police said.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted after the incident on Sunday, January 6: “#RCRT stopped this dark car #speeding in #Ipswich and found driver had no licence so car #seized #S165 #Fatal4.”

Speeding is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with drink and drug-driving, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police also have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet, as well as inform drivers that, if they want to recover the vehicle, they must comply with the instructions contained within the leaflet.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

German supermarket wars: Find out who is gaining territory in Suffolk and North Essex

A new Aldi future store. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix

Speeding Alfa driver had no licence, police said

The speeding Alfa Romeo car that was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Wool-I-Am’s biggest fan gets a sweet surprise

James Smith, Amelia Smith and Cllr Jones running the sweet stall for Wool-I-Am Picture: NICOLE DRURY

Teenager re-arrested in Daniel Saunders murder probe

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Jarvis wins Stow Scramble after crashing into Madgwick – again!

Senior winner Kieran Jarvis leads James Madgwick in the Stow Scramble. Picture: FERGUS MUIR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists