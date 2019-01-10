Speeding Alfa driver had no licence, police said

The speeding Alfa Romeo car that was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

The driver of a car stopped on suspicion of speeding turned out not to have a driving licence, police said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted after the incident on Sunday, January 6: “#RCRT stopped this dark car #speeding in #Ipswich and found driver had no licence so car #seized #S165 #Fatal4.”

Speeding is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with drink and drug-driving, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police also have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet, as well as inform drivers that, if they want to recover the vehicle, they must comply with the instructions contained within the leaflet.