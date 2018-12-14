Audi with defective headlight seized for having no insurance or MOT

A car was seized for having no valid MOT or insurance after originally being stopped by police for having a defective headlight.

Traffic officers pulled over the black Audi A3 in Ipswich on Friday, December 7.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted: “This vehicle was stopped in #Ipswich by #PHQRPU officers due to a defective headlight.

“It was found to have no #insurance and an #MOT that expired in October. #seized #Driveinsured.”

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet, as well as inform drivers that, if they want to recover the vehicle, they must comply with the instructions contained within the leaflet.