BMW driver caught with expired MOT and no insurance

A motorist was stopped in Ipswich after vehicle checks found the car not to have a valid MOT.

Vehicle stopped this evening in #ipswich after checks showed it had an expired MOT.

The white BMW was stopped in the town during the evening of Thursday, November 15.

Further checks by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team also revealed that the vehicles insurance policy had expired earlier in the month.

Police also seized the vehicle.

The gov.uk website clarifies the law on insurance for motor vehicles.

“You must have motor insurance to drive your vehicle on UK roads,” it says.

“Third party insurance is the legal minimum. This means you’re covered if you have an accident causing damage or injury to any other person, vehicle, animal or property.

“It doesn’t cover any other costs like repair to your own vehicle.

“The police could give you a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if you’re caught driving a vehicle you’re not insured to drive.”