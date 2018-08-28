Car with expired MOT and no insurance is seized

The vehicle seized by police in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A driver who had no MOT or insurance for his car had his vehicle seized by police.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted that officers had stopped the four-door silver vehicle in Woodbridge on Tuesday, November 27.

Officers Tweeted a picture of the vehicle and said: “#RCRT stopped this vehicle in Woodbridge and found No insurance in place for driver and MOT had expired Vehicle seized -#sec165.”

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet, as well as inform drivers that, if they want to recover the vehicle, they must comply with the instructions contained within the leaflet.

Under section 163 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, police have the power to stop a vehicle at any time and they do not need to give a reason. Failing to stop is a criminal offence.