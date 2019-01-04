Partly Cloudy

Mercedes seized as motorist spotted using phone while driving

04 January, 2019 - 10:19
The Mercedes van which was seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A car was stopped when police saw the motorist using a mobile phone while driving.

Traffic officers then seized the black Mercedes Sprinter van when further checks showed it did not have valid insurance.

The vehicle was stopped in Ipswich on Thursday, January 3.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted a picture of the vehicle and wrote: “#seized being driven in #Ipswich by #PHQARV after the driver was seen on their phone and then checks show #NoInsurance either.”

Using a mobile phone while driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, drink and drug-driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Suffolk Constabulary has run several crackdowns designed to catch motorists in the act.

At a crackdown last year, Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “Using a mobile phone at the wheel is reckless and costs lives.

“It absolutely horrifies me when I see drivers on their phones and sadly we see it all too often.”

