Car seized over out of date insurance

10 January, 2019 - 16:21
The Nissan Micra seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The Nissan Micra seized in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A motorist who drove a car between the end of one insurance policy and the start of another has had the vehicle seized.

Traffic officers said they took the red Nissan Micra away from its owner after conducting an insurance check.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted after seizing the vehicle in Ipswich Sunday, January 6: “A check showed it had #NoInsurance.

“The driver had a policy but it didn’t commence until January 12 and the old policy had been cancelled.

“The driver has been issued a #TOR and reported.”

A TOR is a traffic offence report, which can mean a one-off fine or result in a court hearing.

Under section 163 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, police have the power to stop a vehicle at any time and they do not need to give a reason.

Failing to stop for officers is a criminal offence.

