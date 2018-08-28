White van with ‘no current keeper’ seized

The white van registered as having 'no current keeper' was seized in Felixstowe. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A white van registered as having “no current keeper” was stopped by police - and then seized as the driver had no insurance or licence.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traffic officers pulled over the white Citroen Berlingo van in Felixstowe on Saturday, December 8.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted: “Stopped in #Felixstowe as shown as having no current keeper.

“The driver was found to have #NoLicence and #NoInsurance so the van has been #seized #s165a Driver issued a #TOR and reported.”

Officers said the driver provided a negative breath test at the roadside.

Under section 163 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, police have the power to stop a vehicle at any time and they do not need to give a reason.

Failing to stop for officers is a criminal offence.

Those given TORs can end up with a one-off fine or have the matter sent to court for a hearing.