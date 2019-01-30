Partly Cloudy

Police warn of ‘terrible driving conditions’ as snow settles

30 January, 2019 - 00:47
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted this picture of the snow settling as they warned about "terrible driving conditions". Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

Drivers have been warned to take great care on Suffolk’s road as snow settles in parts of the county, resulting in “terrible driving conditions”.

The first signs of snowfall came at around 10pm on Tuesday, with the ground and cars receiving a covering of the white stuff.

Even though the eastern parts of the county appear to have had rain or sleet rather than snow, thicker levels of snow are accumulating on the ground in western and central parts of the county.

That has left treacherous driving conditions on some roads, with officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team taking to Twitter shortly before midnight to say: “Terrible driving conditions in the West of Suffolk at the moment.

“Snow is settling on all routes and temperatures are below freezing. Please drive to the conditions and allow extra time for your journey #drivetoarrive.”

A yellow Met Office weather warning for snow is in place overnight into Wednesday, with some forecasters predicting more snow to follow in the coming days.

Green Flag technicians have issued a series of tips to motorists travelling on the roads during snowy and icy conditions, including giving yourself more time to stop and ensuring your tyres are in good condition.

However many road safety experts say people should avoid driving in the snow unless their journey is absolutely necessary.

