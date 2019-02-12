Sunny

Driver caught at 86mph on A140

PUBLISHED: 13:19 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 15 February 2019

The driver was stopped for speeding in a 50mph zone in Coddenham. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A motorist was caught doing more than 30mph over the speed limit on a major road linking Suffolk and Norfolk.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted on Thursday, February 14 that they had stopped the vehicle at Coddenham on the A140.

The road links Ipswich with Norwich and Diss in Norfolk.

The officers Tweeted afterwards: “Driver stopped this evening after being seen travelling at 86mph in a 50mph limit on the A140.”

They added that a traffic offence report (TOR) was issued, which police can give to anyone seen committing a road offence.

A TOR can mean a one-off fine or result in a court hearing.

Speeding is seen by police one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision alongside drink-driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

