Car with ‘filthy rear number plate’ stopped

The car in Ipswich which was stopped with a filthy number plate. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A motorist who was pulled over by police for having a registration plate covered in dirt told officers he had lost his foreign driving licence.

The motorist with the filthy rear number plate told traffic officers he had since obtained a provisional driving licence in the United Kingdom, which would allow him to drive on public roads as long as he is supervised by a qualified driver.

However officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team found he was not displaying ‘L’ plates or being supervised, as is required by British law.

Officers from the roads policing team Tweeted after the incident in Ipswich on Friday, January 4: “#RCRT stopped this car in #Ipswich due to a filthy rear number plate and found driver had “lost” his foreign licence and had since obtained a “provisional” UK licence but had no L plates and was not supervised #seized.”