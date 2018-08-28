Sunshine and Showers

Mercedes van stopped on suspicion of drug-driving

PUBLISHED: 21:30 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:30 21 December 2018

The Mercedes van stopped on suspicion of drug-driving in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The Mercedes van stopped on suspicion of drug-driving in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A van driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after reportedly providing a positive breath test by the roadside.

Traffic officers stopped the blue Mercedes van in Ipswich on the evening of Sunday, December 16.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team later Tweeted: “#RCRT stopped this van on Norwich Road in #Ipswich and #arrested the driver following a positive @DrugWipeUK.”

Suffolk police launched its Christmas drink and drug driving campaign on December 1.

Drivers will be breathalysed if stopped for a vehicle defect, their manner of driving, or following a collision.

Time slots are then reserved for magistrates to deal with those caught over the limit.

Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council’s highways chief, said: “This is a vital campaign aimed at those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the Christmas period.”

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “All drivers need to understand that drink-driving risks lives and the lives of others. It is grossly irresponsible and selfish.”

