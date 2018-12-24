Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

The suspected drug-driver was stopped in Stowmarket after turning into a cul-de-sac. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A van driver who tried to evade police hit a dead end by turning into a cul-de-sac - and was then arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Traffic officers tried to pull the van over in Stowmarket during the evening of Sunday, December 16.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team later Tweeted: “#RCRT in #Stowmarket saw a van early this evening that tried to evade police but turned into a cul-de-sac!

“Driver #arrested after testing positive for cocaine.”

Officers added that the “driver had only been arrested two weeks prior for the same offence”.

Suffolk police launched its Christmas drink and drug driving campaign on December 1.

Drivers will be breathalysed if stopped for a vehicle defect, their manner of driving, or following a collision.

Time slots are then reserved for magistrates to deal with those caught over the limit.

Mary Evans, Suffolk County Council’s highways chief, said: “This is a vital campaign aimed at those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the Christmas period.”