Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Community intelligence’ leads to drink-drive arrest

31 January, 2019 - 18:10
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Stowmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Stowmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being stopped by police as a result of information received from members of the public.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said they acted on “community intelligence” to stop the vehicle in Stowmarket on the afternoon of Thursday, January 31.

The man was arrested after providing a positive breath test at the roadside, which was reportedly his second arrest for drink-driving.

Officers Tweeted shortly after the incident: “Acting on community intelligence in #Stowmarket this afternoon a driver was arrested for drink driving after providing a positive breath test.

“This is now his second arrest for drink-driving.”

Drink and drug-driving is considered as one of the “fatal four” road offences along with speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

To anonymously report drink or drug-driving, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

WATCH: How snowboarders and sledgers enjoyed the Beast from the East in 2018

Everybody having lots of fun in Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East. Picture: Matt Clarke

Tougher penalties on dog fouling and defecating and urinating in public could come into force in Ipswich

Dog fouling in Ipswich could feature more stringent punishment if extended under a public space protection order. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested in Daniel Saunders murder probe is released under investigation

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich Town complete loan signing of Villa defender Bree

James Bree has joined Ipswich Town on loan from Aston Villa. Picture: ITFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists