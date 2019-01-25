Rain

Uninsured driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, say police

25 January, 2019 - 09:30
The drug wipe kit used by Suffolk Constabulary. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

The drug wipe kit used by Suffolk Constabulary. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

A car was seized because the driver did not have valid insurance - with the motorist also arrested after reportedly testing positive for drugs.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted a photograph of the silver Ford Focus that they pulled over in Ipswich.

They Tweeted shortly after the incident on Thursday, January 24: “This car has just been stopped in #Ipswich and the driver was not on the policy of insurance so we’ve #seized it #S165A #NoInsurance.”

Officers added: “We’ve also arrested the driver for a positive @DrugWipeUK for both #cocaine and #cannabis.”

Under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, police have the power to seize any vehicle that is being driven without a valid insurance policy or where the driver does not hold a valid driving licence.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet.

