Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Driver fined over worn tyre

11 January, 2019 - 14:07
The car was stopped with a wor tyre on the A14 at Haughley. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The car was stopped with a wor tyre on the A14 at Haughley. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

A driver has been given a fine and three driving licence points after being caught with a worn tyre below the legal tread depth.

Traffic officers stopped the motorist at on the A14 at Haughley on Friday, January 4.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted after the incident: “The law requires car tyres to have a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm in a continuous band around the central 3/4 of the tyre. Not 0.99mm in this case.

“Driver knew it was low but continued to drive. Reported and now changing tyre. #fine #3points.”

Worn tyres are said to be particularly dangerous in the wet, because a tyre’s tread can disperse water and help the car stay on the road.

The maximum punishment per tyre is £2,500 and three penalty points on a driving licence - meaning someone could lose their licence is all four tyres are illegal.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager appears in court after being charged with murder of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in Turin Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Was politician’s ‘cesspit down the road’ jibe aimed at Ipswich?

Suffolk Coastal deputy leader Geoff Holdcroft. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

The Non-League Podcast #10.... Nathan Munson MBE and Tom Rothery

Nathan Munson MBE and Tom Rothery

Anti-Brexit campaigners to gather for ‘biggest ever’ day of action

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance at an event in London last September Picture: PHILIP GOUGH

Driver fined over worn tyre

The car was stopped with a wor tyre on the A14 at Haughley. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists